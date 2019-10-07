DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- If brown water is coming out of your sink, it's a cause for concern.
Some DeKalb County residents are experiencing it firsthand.
Imagine running your water and seeing this in your sink ?! Tonight on @cbs46 I talk to one resident who is sick of the brown. pic.twitter.com/wSxCQqSaSz— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) October 7, 2019
I spoke to one resident, James Rodgers, who said enough is enough and he wants clean water.
"What do you do if you're rinsing the soap out of your granddaughters’ eyes and this starts coming out? It's something that they need to address," Rodgers said.
He said it started early Monday morning and by noon it was still a problem.
"A bunch of us called the water people. It wasn't their problem if somebody else was making their water dirty. And we called the health department and they said they don't do water. This is somebody's water and it's not potable and it's cloudy this time which is a clear sign it's not safe in anyway."
Inland Pipe Rehabilitation also named IPR Southeast is an environmental engineering company who used city water to clean out the sewer.
CBS46 called to find out whether this is normal protocol and whether it's the reason the water turned brown. But no one answered.
According to the Dekalb County Watershed these contractors could be the reason why the pipes are flushing out brown water find out more tonight on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/B1b0DTFpI4— Barmel Lyons CBS46 (@BarmelLyonsTV) October 7, 2019
Rodgers said he's been through this at least three times.
"You just can't turn on a hydrant unless you clean out the pipes, they need to replace the water."
Rodgers has been using drinking water and said his laundry is on hold until he knows it's safe.
"I know that they care when they put in the new sewer line -- now if we could just get this fixed it would be kind of normal and that would be great," he said.
DeKalb County Watershed Maintenance said in a statement:
DeKalb County Watershed contractors are working to rehabilitate pipes in the Willa Drive area.
When the contractors use water from fire hydrants to flush the system, sediment in the pipes can be disturbed, and may cause brown water to occur temporarily.
A DeKalb County Watershed crew has been dispatched to the location to assess the condition of customers’ water.
Customers with water issues can contact the Department of Watershed Management at 770-270-6243 or dekalbwaterops@dekalbcountyga.gov.
