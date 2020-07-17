Decatur, Ga. (CBS46)-- Dekalb County is doing its part to "Stop the Spread" of COVID-19.
County CEO Michael Thurmond announced several events this weekend to help residents stay healthy.
The county is partnering with Atlanta Community Food Bank to distribute 1,350 boxes of food. Residents can pick up supplies at Antioch AME Church in Stone Mountain beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, and at Welcome Friend Baptist Church in Ellenwood starting at 1 p.m.
On Saturday, food boxes will be distributed starting at 10 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest.
The county will also be distributing 50,000 care kits to residents in hard-hit neighborhoods throughout the rest of the month. The kits come with two face masks and hand sanitizer.
The Dekalb County Board of Health is offering coronavirus testing Saturday, July 18 at Greenforest Community Baptist Church in Decatur by appointment only. Click here to set up an appointment.
