DeKalb County restaurant owner dead after meat cooker explodes

TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) -- The owner of a DeKalb County restaurant has died after a meat cooker exploded inside the business early Tuesday afternoon.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. at the Main Moon Chinese restaurant in Tucker. Fire investigators say the owner of the restaurant was operating a meat cooker in the back when the explosion happened. Officials reported that she was swept off her feet by the impact.
She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The neighboring businesses and customers told CBS46 News that this family owned restaurant has been a staple in the community for over two decades.
Witnesses say the owner who died was someone everyone knew and they can’t believe she’s gone.
”I’m lost for words I really don’t know, my heart goes out to their family they have been cooking for so long a very long period of time for over 20 years," said Elijah Gallizia.
Very limited details are available at this time, stay with CBS46 News for updates on this tragic story.
