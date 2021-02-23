DeKalb County health department officials learned Tuesday morning that within the next day or two, they expect to finally receive the shipment of second-dose Moderna vaccines that was delayed last week because of bad weather in other parts of the country.
The delay meant the county had to cancel more than 3,000 appointments for eligible people wanting their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.
“This was beyond our control,” said Eric Nickens, Jr., a spokesman for DeKalb’s region of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “Unfortunately, for those with second-dose Moderna, that has been the thorn in our side with the delayed shipments.”
Nickens said he understands the frustration of those waiting for the county to notify them of their new appointments.
“We’re working as quickly as we can to get those second doses out,” he said. “As soon as we get the vaccine, we’ll be back up and running.”
Meanwhile, healthcare workers continued to administer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at DeKalb’s mass vaccination sites in Doraville and Stonecrest Tuesday.
Veronica Zapata said it was easy booking first-dose Pfizer appointments for herself and her elderly mother who lives with her.
“I was very lucky,” Zapata said. “A friend of mine called me as soon as it came out. In half an hour, all the appointments were gone.”
