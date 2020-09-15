STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. – The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) announced reopening plans on Tuesday with a learning model that matches the current rate of coronavirus spread in the community.
The district previously delayed the start of the 2020-21 school year and opened schools with a virtual learning model. The current re-opening plan calls for a learning model to match the associated disease spread in the community. With low or no spread, a traditional model will be used. With minimal or moderate spread, either traditional, hybrid or virtual learning will be used.
Based on the data as of Sept. 14, 2020, DCSD says the risk level for spread remains substantial in DeKalb County. According to these data, there are greater than 100 cases per 100,000 residents for a 14-day period. The district says its phase plan is conservative and gradual because the safety and well-being of students and staff remain the priority. DCSD says it will move to phase two of its reopening plan when there are 100 or less cases per 100,000 residents in a 14-day period.
In phase two, students will remain in virtual learning. Also in phase two, DCSD staff will transition to a hybrid-working environment, thereby working in buildings for two days per week and remotely for three days. Prior to transitioning to phase three, second, sixth and ninth graders will have one day of face-to-face instruction. This will allow school staff an adjustment period before fully implementing phase three with all students. DCSD says close monitoring of the COVID-19 data will determine when it gradually shifts to phases four and five.
The district will implement a “phased-in” approach to allow athletic and extra-curricular activities to return. Participation is voluntary. There is no mandate for students, coaches, or sponsors to participate. Schools will continue to mitigate exposure by maintaining social distancing during practices and while not on the field/court of play. Masks/face coverings are required.
“The safety and well-being of our scholars is a top priority for the District. All plans are contingent on less than 100 cases per 100,000. The data is in anticipation of the risk of being in the safe zone. Parents will have the option of continuing virtual learning, and the district will continue to communicate with families as we move forward in the phases,” Superintendent Watson-Harris told the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.