DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The DeKalb County Board of Education named Dr. Rudy Crew as its new superintendent on Thursday.
The DeKalb County School District said Crew brings decades of top-level K-12 experience to the role. He has served as chancellor of the New York City Board of Education, superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, and the state of Oregon’s first chief education officer. Most recently, Crew served as president of Medgar Evers College in New York.
“We heard from the community that it was paramount the candidate have deep experience as an educator, an administrator and a partner to parents, teachers and students,” Board Chair Marshall Orson said. “We are excited to not only have found a finalist who meets these criteria, but also has more than a quarter-century of experience in leading school districts, including a strong track record in heading two of the nation’s largest urban districts. This positions him well to lead the DeKalb County School District, which is the third largest school system in Georgia."
The district will host virtual town halls with Crew from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 29 and Thursday, Apr. 30. The public is invited to submit questions in advance by emailing dcsdsupesearch@dekalbschoolsga.org or calling 678-676-0722. Questions should be submitted by noon on Tuesday, Apr. 28.
