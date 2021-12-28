DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — DeKalb County School District has announced that it plans to resume in-person instruction on Jan. 3.
The school district says it is monitoring the COVID-19 situation, including the recently reported increase in the spread of the Omicron variant.
The school district says it will also continue to follow the guidance from the CDC to help reduce the spread of the virus and they remain confident in their ability to keep their school community safe.
The district also said it will resume it COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics in the new year.
DCSD, which has approximately 93,500 students, requires its students and staff to wear masks.
As of Dec. 16, 3,046 students and 707 staff members had tested positive. 78 new cases were reported for that week, which is the highest count since late October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.