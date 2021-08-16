DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The DeKalb County School District sent a letter sent out to families Monday reporting a positive COVID-19 case in one of their schools.
According to the letter, the positive case was reported at Princeton Elementary School. The District noted that they would be working with health officials to identify and monitor any others who may have come into contact with the infected individual.
Princeton Elementary assued families that all necessary precautions and sanitation procedures were being followed to mitigate further spread and ensure safety of students, faculty, and staff. The school also reiterated the importance of proper mask usage, hand washing, and social distancing.
The District released an official statement elaborating upon the situation:
"The health and safety of the DeKalb County School District school community is our number one priority. The District continues to keep our schools safe and reduce the spread of transmission by following CDC mitigation guidance. Families and impacted individuals were notified of a positive COVID-19 case in the school building, as required. The District is diligently working with families to ensure they are provided with accurate information and have the appropriate instructional materials to continue coursework virtually, if needed. Positive COVID case numbers will be posted on the District's website weekly."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.