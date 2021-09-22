DeKalb County School District to launch mobile classroom for marginalized communities 

DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- In an effort to bring education to marginalized communities across DeKalb County, the school district announced Wednesday that it will launch a mobile classroom for students.
The Mobile Impact Learning Hub will be equipped with a library, computers, internet access, desks, and study nooks for students and their families for free.
According to school district officials, the mobile classroom is supported by a grant from the Center on Reinventing Public Education, a nonpartisan research center, and The New Teacher Project (TNTP), a national nonprofit that works with hundreds of school systems across the country.
“We believe that this model of meeting our students and families where they are through our mobile classroom will be a game-changer and will have a major impact on student achievement,” said Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris. “The vision of the mobile classroom is to create flexible, student-designed learning environments that increase access to information, resources, and training in the comfort of our neighborhoods.”
“I, along with my colleagues on the Board of Education, are very excited about the opportunities being afforded to our students through the Mobile Impact Learning Hub. This initiative comes at just the right moment, as we are seeking strategies that will allow us to reach our students in unique ways,” said DeKalb County Board of Education Chair Vickie B. Turner. “I visualize our families taking advantage of this innovative approach to non-traditional collaboration. I'm very proud and supportive of our District's Leadership for taking the cause of Education to the next level, and thereby, taking our students to the next level.”
“Every student deserves access to high-quality educational opportunities—even if they can't engage with school in the traditional way,” said Jeffrey Tsang, a Partner at TNTP. “We're proud to partner with DCSD on this innovative approach to reaching students in their communities. It will provide critical support this year, and could become a national model for more flexible learning environments that endures long after the pandemic is over.”
The mobile hub will also support students with completing the FAFSA, dual enrollment eligibility and process, and college, career, and life readiness opportunities.
