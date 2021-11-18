Hackers have breached organizations in defense and other sensitive sectors, security firm says

DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A DeKalb County School District virtual meeting was disrupted by hackers Wednesday evening.

The ESPLOST Advisory Committee was hosting a virtual meeting through a personal Zoom account when it was hijacked by hackers. Nearly 81 people were on the call during the incident.

The school district released the following statement:

"We apologize to those who saw the obscene images that were displayed. Moving forward, the district will host all meetings in district-secured accounts. The recording of the ESPLOST Advisory Committee meeting will be published by the end of the week."

