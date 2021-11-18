DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A DeKalb County School District virtual meeting was disrupted by hackers Wednesday evening.
The ESPLOST Advisory Committee was hosting a virtual meeting through a personal Zoom account when it was hijacked by hackers. Nearly 81 people were on the call during the incident.
The school district released the following statement:
"We apologize to those who saw the obscene images that were displayed. Moving forward, the district will host all meetings in district-secured accounts. The recording of the ESPLOST Advisory Committee meeting will be published by the end of the week."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.