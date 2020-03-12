DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Schools joined the growing list of school districts in metro Atlanta to indefinitely close starting March 16 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
In a statement, DeKalb Schools said Interim Superintendent Ramona Tyson, in collaboration with other school districts, made the decision to close the schools starting Monday. DeKalb Schools students already had a planned day off. The school district said student learning will continue through virtual learning assignments in the VERGE platform.
"We are exploring options for providing emergency meal service for students," DeKalb Schools said in a statement. "All district and school sponsored events, activities, meetings, and competitions are cancelled until further notice. It also includes athletics, extracurricular, school events, and systemwide events."
