DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Dekalb County School District announced Tuesday its plan to end the school year early.
The school year was scheduled to end on May 21, but will now end on May 15 for grades PreK-11. As for high school seniors, school will end on May 8.
According to officials, the End of Year Guide for Students and Families for 2019-2020 provides detailed information regarding final grade calculations, promotion/retention, summer extended learning opportunities, school year learning recovery opportunities, end of year activities, and a FAQ.
The school district released the following information in regards to the short school year:
- Last day for seniors is Friday, May 8, 2020.
- Last day for PreK-11 is Friday, May 15, 2020 (four days early than the original calendar date of May 21, 2020).
- The week of May 11-15 will be an academic support week for seniors and their teachers. The deadline for teachers to post the senior grades is Friday, May 15, 2020.
- Graduation ceremonies will be moved from the week of May 18-23 to the week of June 22-27. We have not made the decision on the ceremony style, but two options are on the table.
- Virtual Graduation
- Hybrid Face-to-Face with seniors and staff only (will live stream and broadcast on Comcast channel PDSTV24 for families and friends).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.