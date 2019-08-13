ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Druid Hills High School has been plagued with air-conditioning issues and it’s not the only school in the county that has that problem.
A spokesperson for the school district said they are working on all their air-conditioning issues and that they don’t have any schools that are completely unequipped with air-conditioning.
“The district does not have any facility fully without air conditioning, but we have some schools (showing three or more rooms without HVAC or a gathering space) with some rooms that are without HVAC. DCSD personnel are working hand-in-hand with local vendors to make sure all issues are resolved expeditiously and thoroughly,” a district spokesperson said in a statement.
Tuesday, students in six rooms and the gymnasium experienced issues with the air-conditioning. The district provided portable air-conditioning units to the school.
“It’s pretty nice, but it’s pretty hot on the bottom floor,” John Shannon, a Druid Hills High School student said.
“Avondale Elementary School's HVAC system is doing much better. The system is running normally, with some minor cooling issues in two rooms,” the statement adds.
Here is a list of other schools in the district that are experiencing issues, including the number of rooms affected in each:
- Arabia Mountain High School - 6
- Briar Vista Elementary School - 3
- Clarkston High School - 7
- DeKalb Early College Academy (DECA) - 10
- Laurel Ridge Elementary - 11
- Lithonia High School - 6
- Redan Middle School - 3
- Rockbridge Elementary School - 5
- Rowland Elementary School - 4
- Shadowrock Elementary School - 5 + Cafeteria
- Stone Mountain Middle School - 4
- Tucker High School - 12 + Cafeteria
