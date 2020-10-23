DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The DeKalb County School District said late Thursday night it was extending its "Intent to Return" deadline as the school system continues to formulate plans to return to the classroom.
The District extended the deadline for parents to choose hybrid/distance learning or virtual learning for their children. The previous deadline was Friday for parents to make their decision.
Phase Two, which was scheduled to already be under way, included the hybrid plan which called for two days of in-person instruction and three days virtual. Phase Three of the plan is set to begin on November 2nd, it calls for a full five days of in-person learning. The district says the move comes as coronavirus cases continue to trend downward, and their teachers who welcome the idea of going back.
The district says the phased in plan is dependent on coronavirus infection rates, so if cases increase they will not reopen. They also ask families to keep in mind that they will have the option of continuing virtual learning.
The plan by DeKalb to return to school comes as COVID-19 cases across the nation have started spiking to levels not seen since the summer.
