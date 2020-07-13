DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Back to school will take on a new look for students in DeKalb County this fall.
School leaders determined that in the midst of a pandemic, virtual learning is the best option.
“There was a survey of students, teachers and parents and the survey would indicate that a majority of parents and a super majority of teachers are uncomfortable with coming back to school,” School Board Member Stan Jester said.
There are sure to be challenges when school starts in August. Jester said virtual learning in the spring was a disaster with low participation, administrators hope to overcome that in the fall.
“I expect a lot more live Zoom meetings with the students. I think very few teachers engaged in that. I don’t think they were trained in that. I believe the expectation is to now have live Zoom meetings, Zoom classes,” Jester said.
In addition, Jester pointed out a serious concern with the remote learning model. He said it is highly likely that several students will receive no instruction when school starts in August because they don't have access to the technology needed to learn from home.
“I know the school district is doing the best they can, but I know there are hundreds if not thousands of students that will not be able to participate in education if we go 100% virtual,” Jester said.
Jester said the administration is working on a plan now to get those students set up with access before school starts.
