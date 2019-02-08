DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- The DeKalb County School System is trying to determine the cause of mass payroll errors impacting up to 15,000 employees.
Employees sent CBS46 reporter Hayley Mason emails sent from the school system’s compensation department that indicated they would receive two pay increases, both a 2.5% salary increase and a step increase.
The school board approved the changes last summer after undergoing a standard market study to adjust salaries to other comparable districts.
“Everyone is waiting for this check when January 31 and when it comes, we only see a 2.5 percent raise. We don’t see the step raise,” one teacher told Mason. He wanted to remain anonymous out of fear of backlash.
Henri de Vastey, a longtime French teacher at Lakeside High school, agreed to share his experience. He said he was supposed to receive a $1,200 step raise.
“What happened is I got .48 cents per pay period for the remaining of the school year which totals about $14.47. Not the $100 per month that I would have been expecting,” de Vastey told Mason over the phone.
County officials said they have not been able to determine if this was a technical error, human error, or what exactly happened.
“We received a board announcement email telling us about these step raises and now when the check came, there was no step raise and that’s when we started to get the blaming, finger-pointing, miscommunication,” the anonymous teacher told CBS46.
The school board has removed all pay scales from the county website because they are wrong.
“Most of my colleagues, we think it’s a mess, and we don’t know how it’s going to be solved,” de Vastey said. “There are lot of people making decisions and we don’t know what the rational or what the reasoning is at this point. I want reasonable people to solve this problem in a reasonable way so that every layer of teacher be it new, be it mid-career, be in end-of-career are compensated fairly.”
DeKalb Superintendent Dr. Stephen Green would not offer comments on camera for this story but sent the following statement:
“DCSD values its employees as the most important resource in the education, achievement, and support of our community’s children. The district staff and I are working, without delay, to develop pathways to address compensation-related concerns raised by district employees in recent weeks. An internal district team is working to develop recommendations to present to the Board of Education in the coming days. Concurrently, DCSD is developing a comprehensive communications update for its employees regarding this situation.
We will take all necessary and prudent efforts to address the concerns of our employees. DCSD will have no further comment until the presentation of a plan to the Board of Education.”
