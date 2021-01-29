DEKALB COUNTY (CBS46)-- Teachers and staff are preparing to return to in-person learning in Dekalb County, after nearly a year of virtual-only schooling.
Employees are expected back in school as early as next week to begin preparing for students to return. The district has not yet announced a return date for students., though officials say it will be before the end of the academic year.
A Youtube video published by the district explains the many changes students and staff can expect when they return, including suspended use of water fountains, and arrows to manage one-way traffic in hallways.
The district is preparing after the CDC announced this week it is safe for students to participate in in-person learning. Despite similar measures being taken at area schools, the spread of COVID-19 has not slowed down in metro Atlanta.
Three teachers in Cobb County died this month as a result of the virus. "We shouldn't have people dying because they want to be good teachers," says Connie Jackson, with
On Facebook, some parents are now pleading with Dekalb County Schools not to send teachers back into classrooms before they're able to get the vaccine. However, some parents say they're happy to see the steps the district is taking to protect their students and staff.
