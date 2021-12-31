DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- As COVID cases continue to rise, DeKalb County Schools will be transitioning to virtual learning as school starts back this week.
The district announced that students will participate in virtual learning Wednesday through Friday, January 5 through 7, amid a surge in positive COVID-19 cases in DeKalb County and across metro-Atlanta.
Under the district's current COVID-19 guidelines, 12-month and 11-month employees, and 10-month assistant principals, will report to work on Monday. COVID-19 testing will be made available for all employees, available at the Administrative & Instructional Complex in Stone Mountain on January 3 and January 4, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Students are set to return to in-person learning on Monday, January 10.
Officials said that parents and guardians of students who did not bring home virtual learning devices over winter break will be permitted to pick up said devices on Monday and Tuesday, January 3 and 4. Distribution times will be provided by respective schools' Principals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.