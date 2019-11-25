DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County police have investigated a record high number of homicides in 2019.
Of the 120 so far this year, 108 are considered unjustified and 12 have been justified, such as self-defense. At this time in 2018, there had been a total of 81 with 76 of them considered unjustified.
“It’s no secret we’ve had that increase in our homicides,” said Asst. Chief Tony Catlin, who oversees the DeKalb County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.
He said investigators can’t pinpoint one specific reason for the increase. At least half of the victims knew their killers and about 40% of the cases were the result of an unresolved conflict or risky behavior such as drugs or illegal guns, according to the police department’s statistics. Domestic violence has also been one factor in the increase this year, Catlin said.
Catlin said there are initiatives in place to address this issues such as community roll calls where officers start their shift in a neighborhood to be visible, as well as the HALT initiative – Homicide and Aggravated Assault Location Targeting.
“We’ve been talking about working collectively, the department, when it comes to the uniform division, the criminal investigation division, our special operations division all working collectively to get into our communities and actually target the hot spots,” said Catlin. “We believe if we reduce the small crimes overall we reduce the big crime, which is the homicides.”
He added making sure education and jobs are available for citizens is key – along with community engagement.
“So suspects who are targeting their community know that someone’s watching, not just law enforcement,”
DeKalb Police have an 81.5% clearance rate, higher than the national average of 62%.
Other crimes are down across the board. Violent crimes such as armed robberies and stabbings are down 13% and property crime is down 12%.
The DeKalb County police union said more officers are needed.
“The murder rate in DeKalb can be lowered by having more officers combating crime in general. More officers who are visible and proactive in the community will help. Violent criminals, especially murderers, must be apprehended and face the justice system. This will only happen with a fully staffed, well-paid police force,” said Jeff Wiggs, president of Dekalb Fraternal Order of Police.
DeKalb officers are getting a raise by the end of the year which the county hopes will help attract new officers.
The following is a statement from District Attorney Sherry Boston:
We are closely following the increased number of homicides in the DeKalb community. It is, no doubt, a disturbing trend. Our review of the cases indicates that the uptick is not attributable to a single factor, such as gangs, drugs, domestic violence, etc., rather a broad range of reasons. We have also noticed that the prevalence of guns by more than one party involved in a contentious matter has also increased, which contributes to lethal outcomes. Our Major Case Unit is working closely with our law enforcement partners to evaluate these cases at inception in an effort to ensure successful prosecution outcomes in our ongoing commitment to a creating a safer DeKalb.
CBS46 obtained homicide statistics from other jurisdictions.
Atlanta police have investigated a total of 103 homicides this year with 91 considered criminal.
Gwinnett County has had 28 homicides so far in 2019.
