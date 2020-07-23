DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County will distribute thousands of masks to local small businesses to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus as part of the county's “Stop the Spread” campaign.
DeKalb County Police, Fire Rescue and Code Enforcement officials will give out 20,000 masks to small businesses throughout the county on Saturday, July 25, the day the county’s mask mandate goes into effect.
The mandate requires DeKalb residents over age eight “to utilize a face covering or mask which covers the nose and mouth when in any public place.”
“Guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that wearing face coverings or masks, maintaining social distance and washing our hands frequently are the best ways to protect ourselves and others,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond said.
“By providing masks to businesses that enforce a “No Mask, No Service” policy, we are providing them with the tools needed to promote a safe and healthy environment for their employees, customers and the general public," Thurmond added.
Businesses can request masks by emailing stopthespread@dekalbcountyga.gov.
