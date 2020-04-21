DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- As COVID-19 continues to see outbreaks jail and prison populations, DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox discussed the DeKalb County Jail's Emergency Plan of Action.
Officials reported 13 inmates who tested positive for coronavirus that makes up only one percent of the total jail population, Sheriff Maddox said during a press conference on Tuesday.
According to authorities, eight inmates remain in custody and are in isolation under the care of medical services.
Sheriff Maddox released the following statement:
“We have greatly limited access to our facility. All persons entering the facility, including staff members and vendors, continue to be screened for high temperatures, as a condition for access. Officers conducting the temperature checks are wearing safety masks. New inmates are being screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering the Jail. New inmates are immediately quarantined for 21 days before being housed in the general population. Other precautions still in place include closing the on-site visitation center but offering free remote video calls; and suspension of special inmate programs and classes but continued availability of emergency information and faith-based counsel remotely."
