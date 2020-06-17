DEKALB CO (CBS46)—The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s input in it’s Use of Force policy.
According to a press release, the sheriff’s office is accepting nominations for membership on its new Community Commission on Policy Review (CCPR).
The focus of the Commission will be review of agency policies related to “Use of Force.”
DeKalb County citizens can be nominated for membership on the agency’s official website –www.dekalbsheriff.org until 5 p.m. on June 23, 2020.
