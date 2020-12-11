The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Sheriff Melody Maddox has tested positive for coronavirus.
Sheriff Maddox received test results Friday. According to officials, she and other newly-elected Georgia sheriffs had likely been exposed to the virus while attending a training session by the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association in Pine Mountain over the past several weeks.
Authorities told CBS46 News that other metro area sheriffs also tested positive.
Sheriff Maddox released the following statement:
“Although the test results are positive, I am not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19. I am, in fact, feeling well and hope to continue to overcome any effects that may occur. I appreciate the concerns that have been shared since becoming aware of this situation."
She is self-quarantining at home in accordance with public health guidelines.
