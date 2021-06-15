ATLANTA (CBS46) — We now know the name of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy who intervened, and was shot, after a suspect allegedly shot and killed a cashier at the Big Bear Supermarket in Decatur.
Reserves Deputy Danny Jordan, 54, remains in the hospital Tuesday after getting shot multiple times during the incident. Deputy Jordan, who was providing security at the store, approached and shot the suspect after the suspect had allegedly opened fire on the cashier.
The suspect, who has been identified as Victor Lee Tucker of Stone Mountain, Ga., returned fire and injured Deputy Jordan before trying to leave the scene.
Police have not released Deputy Jordan's condition, only that he is stable.
The cashier who was killed in the incident has been identified as 41-year-old Laquitta Willis.
Deputy Jordan is a veteran of the DeKalb County Police Department, where he served since 1998. In March 2021, he joined the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Reserves Unit, which is a non-profit organization of mostly retired law enforcement officers from various agencies who provide support services and volunteer for community relations activities at the sheriff’s office.
We will continue to provide updates on Deputy Jordan's condition when we learn more.
