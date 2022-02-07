DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A 34-year-old deputy employed with DeKalb County Sheriff's Office was arrested on Feb. 6 by the DeKalb County Police Department.
Stone Mountain resident Derrick Gardner was charged with Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude, Rape, Child Molestation, Cruelty to Children in the First Degree, Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes, and Aggravated Sexual Battery.
Gardner's employment has been terminated, according to the sheriff's officer. He is being held at the DeKalb County Jail without bond.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
