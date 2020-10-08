DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has spent months making arrests as part of "Project Safe Home." Deputies with the Field Operations Domestic Violence Unit arrested a total of 71 people accused of domestic violence. The final phase of the operation was carried out Thursday. Charges include felony and misdemeanor domestic violence charges.
"Sometimes the victims are afraid to come forward, which means other individuals have to come forward on their behalf," said Sheriff Melody Maddox.
She said domestic violence will not be tolerated in DeKalb County and she sent a message to victims.
"We will assist them any way that we can to make sure they’re safe. Their safety and security is our number one concern," she said.
She shared a 24-hour domestic violence hotline: 404-298-8300.
Other resources can be found here:
https://www.thehotline.org/about/
"Increases in these incidents may be due in part to the restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. The potential for domestic violence incidents is likely heightened by being in prolonged close contact with a person who can be or has been abusive," said Sheriff Maddox.
So far in 2020 the sheriff's office has cleared more than 490 domestic violence warrants. There are still more than 100 suspects who have not been arrested and authorities said they will be working to track down those people.
This week's arrests were safely made without any incidents.
Captain Antonius Evans, who oversees the Field Operations Unit, said, "These are touchy situations for the victims as well as the suspects in these cases. However, as the sheriff said, we'll make sure that we try to deescalate any situation to make sure that officers are safe as well as the suspects in these cases because it's our responsibility to get them to jail safely."
