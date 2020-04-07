DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – The Dekalb Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs department announced Tuesday that they will provide snacks during spring break for students.
Students can pickup snacks starting on April 6 through April 10 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., at the following locations:
Gresham Recreation Center, 3113 Gresham Road, Atlanta, GA 30316
Exchange Intergenerational Recreation Center, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur, GA 30034
Redan Recreation Center, 1839 Phillips Rd., Lithonia, GA 30058
Tobie Grant Recreation Center, 644 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale, GA 30079
N.H. Scott Recreation Center, 2230 Tilson Road, Decatur, GA 30032
Lucious Sanders Recreation Center, 2484 Bruce Street, Lithonia, GA 30058
Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340- B McConnell Drive, Decatur, GA 30033
Hamilton Recreation Center, 3263 Chapel Street, Scottdale, GA 30079
Midway Recreation Center, 3181 Midway Road, Decatur, GA 30032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.