DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – The Dekalb Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs department announced Tuesday that they will provide snacks during spring break for students.

Students can pickup snacks starting on April 6 through April 10 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., at the following locations:

Gresham Recreation Center, 3113 Gresham Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

Exchange Intergenerational Recreation Center, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur, GA 30034

Redan Recreation Center, 1839 Phillips Rd., Lithonia, GA 30058

Tobie Grant Recreation Center, 644 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale, GA 30079

N.H. Scott Recreation Center, 2230 Tilson Road, Decatur, GA 30032

Lucious Sanders Recreation Center, 2484 Bruce Street, Lithonia, GA 30058

Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340- B McConnell Drive, Decatur, GA 30033

Hamilton Recreation Center, 3263 Chapel Street, Scottdale, GA 30079

Midway Recreation Center, 3181 Midway Road, Decatur, GA 30032

