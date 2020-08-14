STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- The DeKalb County School District announced Friday all athletic activity for the 2020 fall season would be delayed until the end of September as the county battles COVID-19.
The suspension of activity includes marching bands and auxiliary group, the county said. Conditioning for athletics will continue through September and the county will revisit its plans at the end of September.
According to the county, the decision came after a review of the latest data from the DeKalb County Board of Health and feedback from parents, coaches, and other stakeholders.
"The concerns created by coronavirus place our student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk, even after safety measures were implemented during practices,” said DeKalb Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris. “As a mother of a former high school football player and competitive cheerleader, I understand the role sports play in galvanizing the local community and instilling the values of teamwork, leadership, self-discipline and perseverance among our scholars. However, the current health risk is too great.”
DeKalb's move follows several other counties that have suspended athletic activities, at least temporarily. Multiple collegiate conferences including the Big Ten and Pac-12, along with all lower division schools have canceled fall football season. Most said they are ready to try to play the missed season in the spring, though no firm plans have been released.
