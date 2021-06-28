Dekalb County suspends shutting off people's water

DEKLAB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb resident, Dawn McNeely is a mother of three and was recently handed a water bill for thousands of dollars.
Like many in the county, although she knows she uses water, this amount she said warrants questions to be asked.
Dekalb County announced they will continue the suspension of shutting people’s water off until September. Residents say the extension is all well and good but if you can’t even speak to someone to sort out problems what’s the point. Details @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/eykTemFTtK— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) June 29, 2021
“Sending us a letter and saying you have 10 days until we shut off your water give us $5,000 I think that’s kind of nuts,” said Dawn. “So before I go and pay a $5,000 something dollar bill I would kind of like to know a breakdown.”
Just last week CBS46 reported on another Dekalb County water bill running into the thousands sent to a 98-year-old whose family says the county had failed to bill the senior for 5 years.
A little relief for Dawn and others, the county announced on Monday an extension of the water service disconnection moratorium for residential water accounts to Sept. 1, 2021.
Residents said the extension is all well and good but if you can’t even speak to someone to sort out problems what’s the point.
Dawn showed CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy a screenshot from her phone which showed she had been on hold with the water department for over 2.5hrs.
“They are probably understaffed or whatever and you know COVID has everything messed up but at the same time you shouldn’t send out a letter saying you have 10 days to fix this even though no one is going to answer the phone,” said Dawn.
