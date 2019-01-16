DeKalb County, GA (CBS46) A DeKalb County math teacher is on paid administrative leave after he allegedly attacked a middle school student.
Kenndrick Monroe, 45, a teacher at Miller Grove Middle School, was charged with simple battery after witnesses say he punched and slammed the 12 year-old student Friday.
According to school documents, there was an altercation in the munch room but it's still unclear what led up to the attack.
Monroe's attorney issued this statement to CBS46: "It is unfortunate that this incident has resulted in the arrest of a very well-respected 16-year veteran educator. Mr. Monroe used only the amount of force necessary to bring the situation under control. He intends to vigorously defend any and all allegations that his response to the student was somehow unwarranted and unjustified."
CBS46 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as new information is learned.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
