Atlanta, GA (CBS46) DeKalb County parents are fighting to save a popular teacher's job after he was put on administrative leave after an unusual form of punishment.
James O' Donnell is a 39 year veteran of teaching. He serves as a teacher and coach at Henderson Mill Elementary School in Atlanta. He was recently put on leave after being accused of making a student stand in the rain after misbehaving.
Monday night, hundreds of parents showed up at a meeting to support O' Donnell, saying they don't believe the accusation is true.
"We all knew that a man of this caliber and this history, and this impact, would never make such a foolish mistake to tell a child to go stand out in the rain," said parent Pam King, who supports O' Donnell. "He used the disciplinary tactic he had at hand, which is going stand by the door where I can see you, until you can calm down and then you can come back to class. The child stood at the door, then left and went outside in the rain. This was at the very end of class, that's what I understand what happened."
DeKalb County schools Superintendent Dr. R. Stephen Green says the district can't publicly discuss personnel matters but assures CBS46 News that the incident is being investigated.
"It's still underway, it's still being considered, I'm not at liberty to talk about a lot of the details. They may be hearing a lot of other information from different sources but the real facts are in the process that we're going through," said Dr. Green.
More than $15,000 has been raised for O'Donnell's legal fees and any money left over will be donated to charity.
