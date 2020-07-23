DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- On Thursday scores of Dekalb County educators parked their vehicles in Dekalb County School District’s parking lot to protest a new district proposal for the upcoming school year.
Dekalb County teacher Linda Vaughn told CBS46 News, “To cut more money this just seems very very unfair.
This year marks Vivian Guevara 20th as an educator. She told CBS46 that unpaid furlough days go against the contract she and fellow teachers signed earlier this year.
To make matters worse, Guevara said a number of those proposed days fall on paid holidays. She added the district’s proposal also removes much needed teacher instructional days.
“As a result, we feel I’ll prepared and we want the opportunity to get prepared so we can give our students the best education possible without sacrificing our teachers and our income,” Guevara explained.
Educators holding signs weren’t alone on the picket lines, a few Dekalb county parents showed up as well to lend their voices.
“We just want to do what we can to support, let teachers know that these parents out here are for them. We believe in them and they deserve everything that they’re asking for,” Mother Laura Evins said.
In response the district sent out a statement that reads:
“We understand and empathize with the concerns of teachers as we all try to navigate these unprecedented times. Like school districts across the country, DCSD is having to make some very difficult decisions in the face of a global pandemic and the resulting economic fallout that has decreased our financial resources both this year and, potentially, for several years to come. We are looking at all possibilities to reduce expenses that will minimize any impact on students, teachers and staff. We believe we are on track to produce a budget for the board’s review on Friday that meets our financial challenges now without putting our financial stability at risk in the future.” – Dekalb County Schools
The district will vote whether or not to approve the proposal Friday morning at 10 am. This group of Parents and Teachers turned protesters told CBS46 NEWS they’ll return to protest again Friday at 9 am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.