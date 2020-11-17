DeKalb county teenager killed in hit-and-run, police looking for driver

DeKalb Police are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Saturday morning.
16-year-old John Poe was riding his bike on Covington Highway around 3 a.m. when he was struck.
"John was a really good kid and he had a real bright future ahead of him," said John's brother, Jason Poe.
According to Poe, John was leaving a friend's house that morning.
When he didn't make it home, John's family reported him missing later on that Saturday.
"For approximately 48 hours we were out canvassing along Covington Highway," Poe said.
Poe told CBS46 that there was confusion among police departments as to who would take the report.
DeKalb Police ended up with the case, but Poe said there was little communication about his missing brother.
It wasn't until a couple of days later that the family found out the Decatur High sophomore was actually killed in a hit-and-run.
John's family is now urging the driver to come forward.
"You don't want to live with this the rest of your life," Poe said. "Do the right thing so a grieving family can have closure."
If you have any information, you are asked to call crime stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
Family friends started a gofundme here :
https://www.gofundme.com/f/274ils4i80
https://www.gofundme.com/f/274ils4i80
