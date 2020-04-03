DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – The Dekalb County Board of Health announced the temporary closure of a health center Friday to shift staff and resources.
The North DeKalb Health Center on Clairmont Rd. NE in Chamblee will be temporarily closed in an effort to reallocate staff and resources in the continued fight against COVID-19.
The North DeKalb Health Center joins the East DeKalb Health Center in temporary closure status, which began at those close of business on Friday, March 27, according to a press release.
Beginning Monday, April 6, the following services will be offered at specific locations only, from 8:15 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday:
• Babies Can’t Wait, Children First and Children’s Medical Services:
Consultations with clients via telephone only.
• Dental Clinic: Only emergencies will be seen at the T.O. Vinson Health Center
and will require calling in advance.
• Family Planning: No clinic appointments. Birth control will be called in to the
pharmacy of your choice.
• High Risk Infant Clinic: Only available at the T.O. Vinson Health Center.
• Immunization Clinic: Available at the Clifton Springs and T.O. Vinson health
centers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.