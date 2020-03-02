DEKALB Co., GA (CBS46)—DeKalb County authorities, the city of Brookhaven, and American Medical Response (AMR) are scheduled to make an announcement regarding emergency medical services in the county.
According to a press release from DeKalb County, officials will meet on Wednesday to announce a new Emergency Medical Services hub on Buford Highway.
The hub will provide a local station where emergency medical services personnel can change shifts and keep their ambulances closer to north DeKalb County.
In addition, the hub will provide a training room for programs and community education, a deployment center for six new ambulances, and an AMR on-duty supervisor, who will be stationed out of the Brookhaven hub, the release stated.
Officials expected to attend Wednesday’s announcement include DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, Brookhaven’s Mayor John Ernst, DeKalb County Fire Rescue Chief Darnell Fullum and AMR Regional Vice President Brett Jovanovich.
This comes at a time when CBS46’ Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Carlson has previously reported on concerns over ambulance response times in DeKalb County with AMR https://bit.ly/3ajsehF.
