DeKalb County just announced they will be hiring 30 new firefighters.
The announcement comes after the county received a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The $5.8 million grant will be used to pay for the 30 new firefighters’ salaries and benefits over the next three years.
Officials announced the additional firefighters will aid in reducing response times to all calls, including fire and emergency medical calls.
“We are excited about the opportunity to enhance our capability to provide a quicker and more effective service to the citizens of DeKalb County,” DeKalb County Fire Chief Darnell Fullum said.
Less than one percent of fire departments in the United States received this award.
