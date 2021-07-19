DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- One metro county is stepping up to help families who are struggling with food insecurities in their community.
On Saturday, July 24, DeKalb County officials will be hosting a back-to-school food distribution for 3,500 families.
Families will receive packages of single-serving grits, juice boxes and cereal for students, along with one 20-pound box of Georgia-grown fruit and vegetables, and a 10-pound package of chicken hindquarters.
“Parents should protect themselves and their children from this deadly pandemic by serving healthy food and getting COVID-19 vaccinations,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.
Starting at 9 a.m., county officials will also distribute COVID-19 Care Baskets on a first-come, first-served basis at the following drive-thru locations:
- James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021
- Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034
- Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084
- Big Miller Grove, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way #4811, Stonecrest, GA 30038
- Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Rd., Stone Mountain, GA 30088
Three locations will also offer voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations to residents 12 years of age and older starting at 8 a.m.:
- James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021
- Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034
- Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084
If available, an insurance card and identification should be presented; however, there is no requirement to receive a vaccination in order to receive food, according to the press release.
For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, visit here.
