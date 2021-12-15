DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County will host its next big food giveaway this weekend, giving away thousands of boxes of food just ahead of Christmas.
The event will start at 9 a.m. Dec. 18 at seven different locations throughout the community.
A total of 4,000 boxes of food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Each box will include a 10-pound bag of chicken, plus oranges, apples, collard greens, pecans, celery, snap beans, squash, zucchini, cabbage, sweet potatoes, onions, pears, a dozen eggs and candy canes.
The following locations will be participating:
- New Birth Missionary Baptist Church (6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest)
- Shy Temple CME Church (2030 Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur)
- Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church (3800 Big Miller Grove Way in Stonecrest)
- Berean Christian Church (2201 Young Road in Stone Mountain)
- Rehoboth Baptist Church (2997 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker)
- The Covenant Church (1700 Corey Blvd. in Decatur)
- Saint Phillip AME (240 Candler Road SE in Atlanta)
DeKalb County has used federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay for monthly food distributions since May 2020.
To date, the county has provided boxes of food to nearly 57,000 families, according to officials.
