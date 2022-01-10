DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County officials announced Monday the opening of three warming centers for residents to use as temperatures are expected to dip.
The centers will open on Jan. 10 through Jan. 11 starting at 8 p.m. each night:
- Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
- Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294
- Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316
Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check.
