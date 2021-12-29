ATLANTA (CBS46) -- DeKalb County has announced it will offer 5,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits to residents on Thursday, Dec. 30.
The distribution will start at 9 a.m. at the following locations:
- South DeKalb Mall, 2801 Candler Rd., Decatur 30034
- North DeKalb Mall, 2050 Lawrenceville Hwy., Decatur 30033
- Plaza Fiesta, 4166 Buford Hwy., Atlanta 30345
“DeKalb County residents are waiting for hours in long lines to be tested for the COVID-19 virus,” said CEO Thurmond. “This is unacceptable. Our goal is to reduce the frustration and anxiety growing out of the shortage of COVID-19 testing resources and options.”
Residents will be able to remain in their vehicles or walk-up to receive their test kit.
Only one kit will be given per person. The distribution will end when supplies run out.
