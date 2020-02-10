ATLANTA (CBS46) -- DeKalb County officials warned that with heavy rains moving into the area; the runoff from the storms could result in sewer overflows and spills.
As a result, DeKalb County asked the public at large to report any indication of overflows or spills by calling 770-270-6243. The line remains operational 24 hours a day to allow reports from citizens.
“With the ground already saturated from last week’s storms, we are preparing for the next wave of significant rainfall,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “Storm water intrusion into the sewer system is a major source of overflows and spills in our county.”
County officials said they were monitoring the forecast and ready to deploy crews to respond to any problems that may bubble up during the storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.