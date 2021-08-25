DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- One of DeKalb County's COVID-19 vaccination sites will be temporarily closed on Saturday.
The DeKalb County Board of Health’s announced Wednesday that their Doraville MARTA station vaccination site on New Peachtree Road will be closed in order to provide additional staffing for the county's vaccination event at Stonecrest Mall on Saturday.
The site will be closed from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. According to county officials, regular hours for the vaccination site will resume on Tuesday, August 31, through Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The site will also be closed on Saturday, September 4, for the Labor Day holiday.
For more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-357-0169.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.