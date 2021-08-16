DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- While metro Atlanta sees a surge in COVID cases, DeKalb County is also seeing a surge in vaccinations.
“Here’s an opportunity to save just one life, If Saturday saved just one life it’s worth it,” CEO Thurmond said.
CEO Michael Thurmond organized a vaccination event Saturday at South DeKalb Mall attracting more than a thousand people.
“That’s why I am here now because i know how serious it is,” Vaccine recipient Kirk Williams said.
Former NBA stars Dominique Wilkins and Dikembe Mutombo entertained the crowd and everyone who got a shot got a $100 gift card.
“I was going to get it anyway and this was a great way to do it and get paid at the same time,” a vaccine recipient said.
As it stands right now, DeKalb is the only metro county offering incentivized vaccination events. Thus far they’ve held three events and paid out $170,000.
“We’ve got a $1.2 billion budget here in DeKalb County. We just received a $73-million check from the American Rescue Act and a $9-million grant to support vaccines and vaccinations and we spent $170,000 in gift cards,” Thurmond said.
Thurmond said he intends to hold his next event in the city of Stonecrest building upon his success thus far in saving lives.
“It was my best day not just as CEO, it was my best day really as a public servant because I know out of those 1158 people, we saved some lives in a very significant way,” Thurmond said.
The next incentivized vaccination event in DeKalb will be held on Saturday, August 28 in Stonecrest and everyone who gets a shot will receive a $100 gift card.
As for other metro Atlanta counties, the latest data shows that 15,610 COVID vaccinations were given in Cobb County between August 9 - August 16.
In Gwinnett County, the Health Department administered 903 vaccines in the county's sites; those aren’t necessarily to Gwinnett residents, between August 8 - August 14.
The Department of Health's COVID Vaccine Dashboard reported that there were 10,261 vaccines administered in Gwinnett between August 8 through August 14, this is regardless of residence (represents individuals who received at least one vaccine dose).
According to DPH, specifically for those who live in Gwinnett, there were 5,731 Gwinnett residents who received at least one vaccine dose between August 8 - August 14.
DPH COVID Vaccine Dashboard also reported that there were 4,645 Gwinnett residents who either received 1 dose out of a 1 dose series, or both doses out of a 2 dose series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.