DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – An emergency evacuation is underway at the DeKalb County courthouse due to the possibility of an explosive device on the premises.
Both the Decatur police and DeKalb County police are coordinating with the sheriff’s office to locate the device. All courthouse occupants are being moved to outside locations.
West Trinity Place is shutdown between Commerce Drive and Church Street. North McDonough Street is shutdown between West Howard Avenue and West Trinity Place.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
