ATLANTA (CBS46) Georgia Representative Vernon Jones said in a tweet last week that the Democratic Party left him. Well, he says he's leaving the party's seat in the Georgia House of Representatives.
Jones released a statement Wednesday morning saying he does not plan to complete his current term in the Georgia House. In his statement, Jones said the Democratic Party needs to "get rid of its bigotry against Black people that are independent and conservative." He gave a reason why he endorsed President Trump, saying "I endorsed the White guy (Trump) that let Blacks out of jail, and they endorsed the White guy (Biden) that put Blacks in jail."
He closes the statement by saying he is now leaving the "plantation," but he will remain "woke and vigilant in educating and fighting for my people."
FULL statement:
“I’m sick and tired of me and my family being attacked and harassed by the Democrat Party for putting my country before my party. I take pride in being an independent thinker. My first amendment right to freedom of speech is under siege. I intend to help the Democrat Party get rid of its bigotry against Black people that are independent and conservative."
"I endorsed the White guy (Donald J. Trump) that let Blacks out of jail, and they endorsed the White guy (Joe Biden) that put Blacks in jail. Turn the lights off, I have left the plantation. Someone else can occupy that suite. Therefore, I intend not to complete my term effective April 22, 2020. However, I will remain woke and vigilant in educating and fighting for my people.”
BREAKING: Rep. Vernon Jones says he is resigning from his seat in the Georgia House of Representatives. He sent me this statement: pic.twitter.com/FXU2Bdzabv— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) April 22, 2020
This all comes after Jones endorsed President Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election last week, telling CBS46's Hayley Mason that he believes Trump is the “most action-oriented” president of his lifetime as he vowed his support for a second term.
“He is the leader our country needed,” Jones wrote in a statement. “The results speak for themselves. With his hand on the wheel, the stock market broke record after record, wages and job growth exploded and unemployment dropped down to record lows. Given his track record, President Trump is best prepared to lead our economy back to record highs after we beat the COVID-19 pandemic."
After receiving national attention and criticism, Jones fired back, saying in a tweet that he "didn't leave the Democratic Party. The party left me." Over the years, Jones has grown to be a controversial political figure, often facing backlash from constituents and colleagues regarding his political and business decisions.
The democratic lawmaker, who represents the mostly-black DeKalb County, stated that he believed Trump has supported historically black colleges and universities more than any other President.
“As a proud HBCU graduate, I support President Trump’s prioritization and provision of record funding for these institutions in doing more for HBCUs than any other occupants of the Oval Office in my lifetime,” Jones said, explaining that HBCUs are “the lifeblood of the African American middle class."
I’m a Georgia State Representative and lifelong Democrat. But in this election, I’ll be casting my vote for @realdonaldtrump. I didn’t leave the Democratic Party. The Party left me. #MAGA #KAG #WalkAway pic.twitter.com/BUs4kRZ7JG— Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) April 15, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.