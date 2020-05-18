DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) – The DeKalb County Board of Health is deploying two community testing teams to address health disparities and the high number of coronavirus cases in some areas of DeKalb County.
Starting May 20, teams will be stationed at the following locations from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Friday:
• Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 2340 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur
• Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker
COVID-19 testing is free and open to anyone who wants to be tested. However, registration is required. To register, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, option 1.
