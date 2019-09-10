DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County Police were able to close another homicide case this week with the help of anonymous tipsters and the media.
DeKalb County detectives have been working overtime as the homicide rate in the county increased in 2019. The recent case dated back to a woman's stabbing death in August.
CBS46 reported about the police search for the man after he was seen in surveillance footage walking with a woman who was later found with multiple stab wounds.
"She was comfortable enough to walk with him, unfortunately it led to her death" said Det. Drew Collins. "But the community stepped up, he identified himself and now he's going to face trial for that murder."
The woman was found in a parking lot on Memorial Drive in June.
"We were able to actually see a piece of the assault when it occurred, on the video," Collins said.
Collins told CBS46 several anonymous calls led them to Randy Haynes.
"It appears he is from the Chicago area, relocated to Georgia last November," Collins said. "He has a pretty extensive history and had a current warrant out of Cook county, which actually led to his arrest."
Haynes appeared in court Tuesday for a probable cause hearing. Collins said the process is not over yet, with a goal of making sure Haynes stays off the street.
"The best feeling in the world, aside from just the investigative aspect, is going to that family and saying we have caught the person we believe committed this crime," Collins said.
According to DeKalb County Police, detectives have solved 66 out of 86 homicides in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.