DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- While county crews install 100,000 new water meters, improving billing accuracy in DeKalb County is still a work in progress.
“The ones who are calling in, it’s still major problems,” Water Customer Star McKenzie said.
Star McKenzie is a billing advocate who made it her mission to fight for the little guy with a big bill.
“I want some protections in place because billing isn’t getting fixed quickly,” McKenzie said.
She represents frustrated customers as a member of the County’s water advisory board and was surprised to learn that the director of billing, Antrameka Knight, had resigned.
“She let us know she was about to go on vacation and then I emailed her to follow up on all the things we requested, and I got a response that she would be on vacation for the next month,” McKenzie said.
Knight’s sudden departure comes after CBS46 exposed several billing disputes like that of Randy Shute who was erroneously billed $8,000 for household water.
“I think at this point we need someone objective to come in. Somebody who understands best practices,” McKenzie said.
The DeKalb County CEO’s office released the following statement.
A national search is underway for a new deputy director of finance over water billing. Antrameka Knight, who held that position for four years, recently tendered a resignation. “Ms. Knight helped DeKalb County address water billing issues that plagued the county for decades,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “I wish her much success in her future endeavors.
Knight was a member of the team that implemented Thurmond’s New Day Project. As a part of this project:
- Approximately 37,000 “held” water bills were released and all water customers returned to a normal billing cycle.
- 102,000 water meters that are out-of-lifecycle or have potential manufacture defects are being replaced.
- Investments were made in call center and field service staffing that reduced average customer wait times.
- A new state-of-the-art water billing system is being installed.
- The number of disputed bills dropped from more than 4,000 to a few hundred.
“We are searching for a new leader who will continue the improvements underway to transform DeKalb’s water billing customer service into a 21st Century model of excellence,” Thurmond said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.