DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — DeKalb County's eviction moratorium is set to end Sept. 29, but the county will continue to distribute rental assistance funding until monies are exhausted, according to DeKalb County.
DeKalb County Superior Court Chief Judge Asha Jackson signed an emergency judicial order on July 30, creating a 30-day eviction moratorium for the county following the expiration of the CDC moratorium. That emergency order was later renewed for an additional 30 days.
During the 60-day moratorium, an additional 836 tenants and landlords received what amounted to $7.5 million in rental assistance.
The TLAC program pays landlords 100% of all past due rent up to 12 months and three months prospective rents for eligible tenants.
Originally launched in February, TLAC was designed to provide financial relief to DeKalb renters threatened by eviction and landlords facing revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Sept. 27, TLAC has distributed $10.9 million, or 51%, of the $21 million that was allocated for rental and utility assistance to 1,599 DeKalb households.
There are currently 2,245 pending applications that have been submitted by tenants and landlords.
For more information about TLAC, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/renthelp.
