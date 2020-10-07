DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County residents using an absentee ballot during the general election can cast their vote at drop boxes located across the county.
“We’re anticipating a record number of residents will vote via absentee ballot in the upcoming general election and our drop boxes offer a secure way to cast a ballot,” said Erica Hamilton, DeKalb County’s elections director. “I encourage all voters who want to vote absentee to apply for their absentee ballot as soon as possible.”
All drop boxes are under 24-hour surveillance and ballots are securely collected at least once a day. Ballots dropped off on Election Day must be submitted by 7 p.m. to be counted. To find a drop box near you, click here or visit: www.dekalbvotes.com.
“Our expanded drop box locations for the general election provides DeKalb County voters with additional options to cast their ballots safely this year,” Hamilton said.
For more information, contact the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 404-298-4020. For additional voter information, visit the Georgia Secretary of State at www.sos.ga.gov.
